Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after buying an additional 2,645,001 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 517.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

