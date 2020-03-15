Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

