Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,862,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after buying an additional 238,495 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after buying an additional 173,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 347,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,769,000 after buying an additional 171,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,382,805 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $281.89 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.64 and a fifty-two week high of $309.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 218.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.48.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

