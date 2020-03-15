Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,862,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after buying an additional 238,495 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after buying an additional 173,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 347,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,769,000 after buying an additional 171,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,382,805 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $281.89 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.64 and a fifty-two week high of $309.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 218.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.48.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

QUALCOMM, Inc. Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.
QUALCOMM, Inc. Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $31.96 Million Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Has $31.96 Million Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc
Skyworks Solutions Inc Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.
Skyworks Solutions Inc Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.
HCA Healthcare Inc Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.
HCA Healthcare Inc Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report