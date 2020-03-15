Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lithia Motors worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Shares of LAD opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

