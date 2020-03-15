Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,487 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Monro worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,928,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Monro by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after buying an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

