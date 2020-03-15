Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,888 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,905 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL opened at $14.31 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

