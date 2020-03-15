Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 245,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 869,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period.

SITC opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

