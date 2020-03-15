Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,265 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 127,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

NYSE:PWR opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

