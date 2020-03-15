QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of QTS Realty Trust worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,107,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 939,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,234,000 after buying an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 505,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,417,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -687.00 and a beta of 0.66.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

In other news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

