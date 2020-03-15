Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,621 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 385,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 156,667 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,325,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,246,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,842,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.