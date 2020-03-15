Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $59.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04.

