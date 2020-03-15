Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Ellington Financial worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ellington Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.49. Ellington Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 98.90%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

