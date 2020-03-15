Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Palomar by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Palomar by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $200,178,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $242,585,100.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $62.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLMR. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

