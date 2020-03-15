Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $27.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.84% and a negative return on equity of 145.18%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

