Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of New Senior Investment Group worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $310.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375,000.00 and a beta of 0.99.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $86.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.25 million. Analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,222.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 89,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,806.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

