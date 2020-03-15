Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QNST. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $387,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,922. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.56 million, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

