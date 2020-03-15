Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Vocera Communications worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $23.62 on Friday. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $750.20 million, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of -0.01.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $71,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

