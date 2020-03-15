Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Omeros worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Omeros by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Omeros by 62.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMER. BidaskClub cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $12.21 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $661.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

