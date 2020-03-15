Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 370.66%. Analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FLXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.