CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,471 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

