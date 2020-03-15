Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,883 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Glu Mobile worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 65,509 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,924.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $780.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

