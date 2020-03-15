Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of HealthStream worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.14. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $648.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.72.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

