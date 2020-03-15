Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,598 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Astronics worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Astronics by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after buying an additional 711,435 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Astronics by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 234,293 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 342,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 201,436 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Astronics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 155,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.84. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $397.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Astronics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

