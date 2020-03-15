Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 543,051 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,727 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,103 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,767 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,155 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. Fossil Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Fossil Group’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fossil Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In related news, Director William B. Chiasson bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $101,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 90,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 173,362 shares of company stock worth $711,488. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

