Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

