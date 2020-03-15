Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KSU opened at $127.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

