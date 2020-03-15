Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KSU opened at $127.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

