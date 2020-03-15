Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Twilio by 9.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Twilio by 11.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Twilio by 18.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Twilio by 270.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Twilio by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,307 shares of company stock worth $17,437,231 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

