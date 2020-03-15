3,747 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SYSCO by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.88. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in eBay Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in eBay Inc
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Kansas City Southern
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Kansas City Southern
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc
3,747 Shares in SYSCO Co. Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC
3,747 Shares in SYSCO Co. Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Expeditors International of Washington
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Expeditors International of Washington


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report