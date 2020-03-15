Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.86. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

