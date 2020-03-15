Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,586,000 after buying an additional 645,546 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,040,000 after buying an additional 2,503,166 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,209,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after buying an additional 203,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,884,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

NYSE F opened at $5.63 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

