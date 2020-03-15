1,265 Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $184.02 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.42 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

