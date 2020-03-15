Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stake Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,355 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,557. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

