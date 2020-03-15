Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 5,306 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Philip Morris International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,959,000 after purchasing an additional 776,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 618.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 878,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,720,000 after buying an additional 755,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.