Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,948,000 after acquiring an additional 705,864 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $54,117,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,545,000 after purchasing an additional 379,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $76.15 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

