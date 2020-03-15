Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 102,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 627,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.64.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

