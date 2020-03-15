Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $300.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.22 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.