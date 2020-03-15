Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,031,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after buying an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,317,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

