Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,604,000 after acquiring an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after acquiring an additional 525,988 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,596,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $119.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average of $104.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,903 shares of company stock worth $5,128,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

