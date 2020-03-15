Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of GM opened at $24.71 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

