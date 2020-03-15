Bell Bank Sells 395 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bell Bank decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.46 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

