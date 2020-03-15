Bank of Montreal Can Has $875,000 Stock Position in Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 4,641.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Joint were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Joint by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Joint by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $13.65 on Friday. Joint Corp has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.50 million, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 92.78%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joint Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,851 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $25,266.15. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 69,173 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $897,865.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 113,342 shares of company stock worth $1,493,578 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.