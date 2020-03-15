Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,293,000 after purchasing an additional 183,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 202,068 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,171,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

