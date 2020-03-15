Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,198 shares of company stock worth $9,470,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

