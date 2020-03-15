FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $160.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $153.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

