Franklin Resources Inc. Has $25.41 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.61% of Huron Consulting Group worth $25,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HURN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HURN opened at $50.40 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

