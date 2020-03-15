Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,625 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $31,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 279,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $3,786,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of FRPT opened at $59.09 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -984.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

