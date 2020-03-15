Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of Corteva worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Boston Partners boosted its position in Corteva by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Corteva by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,472 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Corteva by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,945,000 after purchasing an additional 723,573 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. Corteva has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.