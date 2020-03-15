Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

