Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 724 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

