Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 660.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.64.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $189,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $648,336 over the last three months. 7.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

